Fast Market Research recommends "ICT budget and staffing trends in the Netherlands - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 82 Dutch enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how Dutch enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
ICT spending in Dutch enterprises is expected to remain depressed due to the economic slowdown in the Euro zone, with many enterprises in the Netherlands continuing to hold back their ICT investments in 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The Dutch economy is shrinking, being characterized by declines in various business sectors, falling exports, and low consumer confidence. Furthermore, the Dutch government's severe austerity measures are expected to slow down the country's economic recovery leading to lower ICT spending.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their ICT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 80+ ICT decision makers in the Dutch market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.
Learn how ICT dollars are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management, and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within Dutch organizations.
Gain insight into with whom Dutch enterprises plan to spend their ICT Euros.
Key Market Issues
Dutch respondents are spending the highest proportion (X%) of their overall ICT budgets on data centres, indicating the importance of improving their ICT infrastructure.
To avoid additional overhead costs, Dutch enterprises are shifting their focus towards software as a service (SaaS), as it reduces the burden of application management and at the same time eases deployment.
A significant proportion of ICT hardware budget allocation is centred on Networking and communications equipment as cloud computing and enterprise mobility increasingly gaining traction.
The proportion of respondents expecting a slight or significant decrease in ICT spending will drop from X% to X% among SMEs, while the large enterprises expecting a similar trend will remain the same between 2012 and 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Government research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Brazil - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Belgium - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in South Africa - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT Budget and Staffing Trends in France - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in France - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT Procurement Trends in Australia - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013
- ICT Procurement Trends in South Africa - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in the Netherlands - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT Procurement Trends in Belgium - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013
- ICT Priorities in France - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013