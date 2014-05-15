New Software research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- In-Vehicle infotainment is one of the fastest growing technologies in the industry. It combines entertainment, navigation and telecommunications system into one easy-to-use interface. The term Infotainment refers to information-based media content or programming that also includes entertainment content in an effort to enhance popularity with audiences and consumers.
In-Vehicle infotainment includes hardware/software products and systems which are built into, or can be added to vehicles in order to enhance driver and/or passenger experience. The main function of the car's entertainment system or the head unit is enabling a variety of functions like navigation, radio, DVD players, climate control, Bluetooth, etc.
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Many vehicles today have infotainment for entertainment, connected with devices such as personal navigation systems and smart phones with a hands-free car kit. Smartphone connectivity bridges the product life cycle gap between car infotainment systems and smart phones. This report evaluates the in-vehicle infotainment market including technologies, companies and solutions.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Automobile manufacturers
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Network infrastructure providers
- Application and content developers
- Telematics and M2M service providers
Companies in Report:
- Alpine
- Android
- Apple
- ARM
- Audi
- Black Berry
- BMW
- Chevrolet
- Clarion
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Daimler-Chrysler
- General Motors
- Intel
- Mentor Graphics
- Microsoft
- Motorola
- Symbio
- Symphony Teleca Corporation
- Texas Instruments
- Volcano
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
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