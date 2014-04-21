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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- In-Vitro Toxicology/ Toxicity Testing Market by Industry (Diagnostic, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Chemical), Technology (Cell Culture, HTS, Omics), Applications (Systemic, Dermal, Ocular), Method (Cellular Assay, Ex vivo, In Silico) - Global Forecast to 2018
Attributed to the support offered by the European government, the in vitro toxicology testing market in Europe was the largest in 2013 and is expected to hold the same stance by 2018
There has been a substantial rise in the costs to develop a new pharmaceutical product in recent years. This is specially observed when a new compound enters animal testing and clinical trials. The use of animals in experimentation is becoming dearer, primarily due to the costs involved in breeding and acquisition of animals, due to the complexity of procedures involved in the in vivo testing, and several other ethical issues including concerns for animal welfare. Moreover the rates of drug attrition have also risen in recent years due to lesser availability of data on the toxicity profiles of the candidates that are under development process. To counteract these issues there has been a rise in the development of in vitro methods that are alternative to animal testing. A paradigm shift is observed towards emerging technologies such as assays based on human cells or non-mammalian models, high throughput testing, omics approaches, ex vivo models, and in silico techniques.
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Pharmaceutical industry was the largest segment in the in vitro toxicology testing market which is expected to hold the leading position in the coming five years. This is largely attributed to the widely recognized factors of evaluation of the toxicity levels in the early stages of development that necessitates the use of in vitro methods to improve the drug toxicity profiles. On the other hand, cosmetic industry will be the fastest growing industry in the coming years as a result of the huge government support in Europe to ban the use of animals for testing the toxic effects of beauty products. The European government has also forbidden the marketing of those cosmetics product which were tested on animals.
For better interpretation of in vitro results cell culture technology involving cell based assays has emerged as a momentous technology that has been driving the in vitro toxicology testing market. With the advancement in the cell culture technology a number of cell models are emerging that provide insights into the biochemical and signaling process that better interprets the in vitro data. With the increasing demand of emergent 3D models the cell culture technology is estimated to be the fastest growing technology in the next five years.
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