Just Released: "Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Formulations - Global Forecasts to 2017"

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Markets and Markets: "Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Formulations - Global Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Formulations [Liposomes, Microspheres, & Nanoparticles], Devices [Disposables & Reusable, Fillable & Prefilled, Pen, Needle Free & Auto Injectors] & Therapeutics [Diabetes & Oncology] - Global Forecasts to 2017
The global injectable drug delivery technologies market was valued at $22.5 billion in 2012, and is expected to reach $43.3 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2012 to 2017. Injectable drug delivery technologies are the combination of two major segments; devices and formulations. The global injectable drug delivery formulations technologies market was the largest segment in this market. This is due to surge of biologics and development of nanotechnologies. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of its therapeutic applications. In therapeutic area, hormonal disorders command the major segment of injectable drug delivery technologies market due to high demand of injectable in treatment of diabetes. However, auto-immune diseases are the fastest growing segment of this market due to the advent of biologics (tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and Interleukin 1 (IL-1)) and improving patient compliance by the development of self injection devices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The growth of the injectable drug delivery technologies market is primarily triggered by product life cycle management, technological advancements, surge of biologics in pharmaceutical markets, rising incidences of cancer and diabetes at global level and improving patient compliance. The evolving opportunities in this market for manufacturers include development of biosimilars in pharmaceutical markets and focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards emerging markets such as, India, and China. However, factors such as needle-stick injuries and infections, development of alternate delivery methods and product recalls are restraining the growth of the market.
North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.3% of the global injectable drug delivery technologies market, followed by Europe (30.2%) in 2012. However, the region lags behind Europe in the self injection devices market. This is owing to low penetration rate of pen injectors in the U.S. Asian and Latin American countries represent the fastest growing markets due to growing number of cancer and diabetes incidences, and improving patent compliance. Furthermore, stringent regulatory policies for approval of medical devices, and high competition in mature countries will compel the companies to focus on the emerging markets in Latin America and Asia.
Scope of the Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts to 2017
- Drug Delivery Device Market to 2017 - Metered Dose Inhalers and Infusion Pumps to be Key Revenue Generators
- Diabetes Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Better Glycemic Control and Reduced Potential Risk of Hypoglycemia to Increase the Market Share of DPP-IV Inhibitors and GLP-1 Agonists
- Ireland Drug Delivery Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Norway Drug Delivery Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Switzerland Drug Delivery Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market (2010 - 2015)
- Oncology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - High Unmet Need in the Management and Treatment of Metastatic Cancers to Drive Drug Development
- Ophthalmology Drugs And Devices (Diagnostic & Surgical) Market - Current Trends, Global Forecasts & Pipeline Analysis to 2017
- Immunomodulators Market to 2017 - Immunosuppressant Antibodies to Replace Antimetabolites as the Highest Value Sector by 2017