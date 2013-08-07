Just Released: "Insulator Market in Europe 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Insulator Market in Europe 2013" from Netscribes, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The new report, 'Insulator Market in Europe', states that Germany is the largest market for insulators among the other European countries, which includes France, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. Insulator demand is primarily driven by its usage in substations, overhead transmission lines and railway traction.
The European power transmission sector is currently working towards the development of a sustainable and cost efficient future power grid, owing to the strong growth of renewable energy sources. Grid extension and up-gradation projects along with installation of new substations are attracting huge investments across Europe, especially in Germany, France, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Romania and Poland. The railway sector is also witnessing significant development in terms of expanding network, modernization of infrastructure and operational improvement. Siemens, ABB, Alstom and Eltel are some of the major players responsible for such projects in both power transmission and railways in Europe.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
However, transmission lines which are being constructed for transmitting electricity generated from renewable sources cater to short distances. Hence, demand generated for insulators from development of such transmission lines is quite low. At present, insulator market in Europe is mainly dependent on the replacement demand. Tenders are invited for replacement of insulators on a regular basis.
Electric Insulators can be categorized into three types, glass, ceramic and polymer insulators. Production of glass insulators have gradually declined over the years with increasing adoption of ceramic insulators. However, polymer insulators in the European market are increasingly finding higher acceptance owing to the advantages that they offer over their counterpart. Benefits that they show over the ceramic insulators in terms of low weight, unique hydrophobic property, non-polluting, high resistance to polluted atmosphere and puncture resistance are setting them apart from the traditionally used ceramic insulators worldwide. Polymer insulators for High Voltage applications include ethylene propylene rubbers (EPR), epoxies, polyolefin, polyurethanes, polyethylene, silicones and PTFE (Teflon). More and more players are also adding polymer insulators to their product portfolios to cater to domestic and overseas demand.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., NGK Insulators Ltd., Seves S.p.A, Lapp Insulators Company LLC
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Market, Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Packaging Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC
- Automotive Brake System Market By Geography, Brake Type (Disc, Drum), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light & Heavy Commercial, Two Wheelers) & Technology (Electronically Assisted & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Europe, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2017
- Refining Industry Outlook in Europe, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2017
- Global LNG Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017
- European Survey of Financial Executives 2012 - The Eurozone Crisis: Its Effect on Businesses and Possible Countermeasures
- Online Shopping Habits of Business Executives in Europe, 2012-2013
- Global Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Terminals to 2017
- Global Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013