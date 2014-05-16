Fast Market Research recommends "Johnson & Johnson in Consumer Health (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Johnson & Johnson Inc retained its title of world's leading consumer health company by sales in 2013. Though it finally appears to have turned the corner on its recall nightmare, returning to its former heights will be a difficult task. While J&J's advertising prowess and remarkable brand equity will help, its limited exposure to consumer health's fastest growing categories, and increasing regulatory scrutiny of acetaminophen could hinder its growth in an increasingly consolidated market.
Euromonitor International's Johnson & Johnson in Consumer Health (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Health industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Johnson & Johnson SpA in Consumer Health (Italy)
- Johnson & Johnson GmbH in Consumer Health (Germany)
- Health Care Equipment & Supplies: Global Industry Guide
- Bayer AG in Consumer Health (World)
- Consumer Health in Germany
- Consumer Health in Italy
- Digestive Remedies in Germany
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Germany
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany
- Dermatologicals in Germany