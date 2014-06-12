Fast Market Research recommends "Juice in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Health and wellness trends gained significant popularity in 2013 as many consumers become more aware of healthy lifestyles which can be achieved through healthy nutrition and physical activity. This trend became very strong to the point that a large number of consumers are willing to spend more than average on healthy and natural products, namely 100% natural juice and reduced sugar nectars.
Competitive Landscape
Jafora-Tabori Ltd led the category sales in 2013, accounting for a 33% value share. Jafora benefits from many economy and mid-tier brands in various subcategories. Jafora dominates fruit-flavoured drinks (no juice content) and juice drinks (up to 24% juice) categories with 64% and 44% value shares, respectively. In these two categories Jafora markets economy brands Crystal and Miz Paz, and mid-tier brands Spring and Tapuzina. Jafora also leads nectars (25%-99% Juice) with popular brand Spring which accounted for 42% of sales.
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Industry Prospects
Additional imports of new brands to the category are expected over the forecast period. As in 2013, new imports will be introduced by small- and medium-sized players looking to gain market share. Imports will increase the competition in the category, leading to an expected 5% drop in the unit price over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Israel with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Israel, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Israel market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Israel?
- What are the major brands in Israel?
- What are the flavour trends in fruit juice and vegetable juice?
- What is the market share of smoothies in the 100% juice sector? Have there been any new product launches in the last year?
- What is the key on-trade distribution for fruit juice and vegetable juice in Israel?
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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