Just Released: "Kazakhstan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Kazakhstan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Kazakhstan remains the most attractive pharmaceutical market in Central Asia, in terms of the overall regulatory environment and ease of doing business compared to neighbouring countries. The domestic market is constrained by the relatively small size of the population and daunting infrastructure challenges. Pending World Trade Organisation (WTO) accession, expected as soon as this year, as well as Kazakhstan's membership in the Customs Union (CU) with Russia and Belarus should drive continued improvements in regulation and harmonisation, assuming the contradictions of membership in the two groups (such as common external tariffs) can be ironed out. Meanwhile, foreign investors continue to invest and have committed to expanding manufacturing capacity and creating Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-complaint facilities in return for bigger pharmaceutical spending by the state. However, with potential price controls on the horizon, Kazakhstan could potentially lose some of its lustre for drugmakers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: KZT280.19bn (US$1.89bn) in 2013 to KZT311.72bn (US$2.13bn) in 2014; up 11.3% in local currency terms and 12.8% in US dollar terms. Forecast revised slightly down due to lower growth expectations in 2014.
- Healthcare: KZT1,538bn (US$10.3bn) in 2013 to KZT1,732bn (US$11.8bn) in 2014; up 15.7% in local currency terms and 16.2% in US dollar terms. Forecast adjusted slightly down due to updated macroeconomic forecast.
Risk/Reward Rating: Kazakhstan has a RRR score of 50 out of 100, making it the 134th most attractive pharmaceutical market in Emerging Europe. Although the Kazakh market is characterised by relatively few market barriers and rapid growth, the potential rewards for the industry are moderated by low per capita spending and an unfavourable rural-urban population split.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Latvia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Pakistan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Mexico Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Taiwan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Australia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Central America Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Netherlands Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Portugal Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013