Just Released: "Kazakhstan & Uzbekistan Autos Report 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Kazakhstan & Uzbekistan Autos Report 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Looking at trends in 2012, vehicle sales for the first nine months totalled 64,909 units, an increase of 123.3% y-o-y. This growth reflects the robust nature of the Kazakh economy (with BMI targeting 5.3% GDP growth for 2012, rising to 5.8% in 2013 on the back of stronger agricultural and commodity exports), supported by high levels of private consumption. Moving forward, BMI believes that the opening of the massive Kashagan oil field, scheduled for H113, should prove transformative for the key oil and gas sector, bolstering growth for several years to come.
This oil and gas wealth means that the Kazakh government retains ample capacity to boost public spending in the event of any future downturn. Moreover, with inflation having fallen to an annual rate of just 4.7% in July 2012, the National Bank of Kazakhstan was then able to cut its key refinancing rate down to just 5.5%, its lowest-ever level. The central bank trimmed interest rates four times in 2012, which should provide a particular boost to those car purchases that rely on financing, with lower rates set to be passed on to consumers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In terms of manufacturers, Lada (a brand name of Russia's AvtoVAZ) is the dominant automaker selling on the Kazakh market. Sales of Lada cars rose by 260% in 2011, to 13,255 units. This represented a market share of 35%. Far behind in second place is Japanese Toyota Motor, which sold 1,663 units (4.4% share), followed by GM Uzbekistan (UZ-Daewoo), which sold 1,398 units (3.7%). Other key players on the Kazakh new vehicle market include Hyundai Motor and Chevrolet in the passenger car segment, and Russian truck makers GAZ and UAZ in the CV segment.
With regards to Uzbekistan, there is no available data on the evolution of the new car sales market as a whole. However, according to a September 2012 report on Reuters, some 94% of all new cars sold in Uzbekistan are made by domestic producer GM Uzbekistan - a joint venture between state-run UzAvtosanoat (75%) and the US carmaker General Motors (GM). Given that GM Uzbekistan sold a total of 121,584 vehicles in Uzbekistan in 2011, according to Reuters, this would imply a total market size of around 129,345 vehicles. That said, given GM Uzbekistan's virtual monopoly on new car sales, it is clear that opportunities for other automakers in this country remain highly limited as we enter 2013. High import tariffs and other taxes also act as a deterrent for non-GM purchases within the country.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Autos Report 2012
- Kazakhstan Freight Transport Report 2013
- Vietnam Autos Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Autos Report Q2 2013
- Malaysia Autos Report Q1 2013
- South Korea Autos Report Q1 2013
- South Africa Autos Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Autos Report Q1 2013
- Russia Autos Report Q1 2013
- Bahrain Autos Report Q1 2013