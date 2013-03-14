Just Released: "Kenya Shipping Report Q1 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Kenya Shipping Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- BMI believes the performance of the Kenyan economy on the one hand, and its ports and shipping sector on the other, are following an 'asymmetrical' pattern across 2012 and 2013. We see the economy accelerating, while port activity, measured by cargo throughput at Mombasa, appears to be slowing down. After estimated growth of 4.5% in 2012, we forecast Kenyan GDP to accelerate to 5.8% in 2013, on the back of stronger consumption and investment. We envisage growth in gross tonnage and box traffic at Mombasa, which enjoyed double-digit percentage expansion in 2012, reducing to single digits in 2013. The explanation, we believe, lies in the fact that 2012 was an exceptional year, when the easing of traditional capacity constraints and congestion problems at the port led to a release of 'repressed demand'. We anticipate that, in 2013, there will be a return to business as usual, which underlines the strong freight potential of the East African hinterland. It could be argued that the Kenyan authorities are not helping themselves, having introduced a tax on transit freight to Uganda, which could push shippers to take their business elsewhere in 2013 - to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
However, we remain broadly upbeat about Kenya's ports and shipping sector, based on three main factors: reasonable economic growth in Kenya itself; a dynamic East African region (this is important because Mombasa acts as a trade gateway for many of Kenya's neighbouring countries); and finally, the continuing signs that the port's ongoing congestion problems are easing.
Headline Industry Data
- Port of Mombasa tonnage throughput forecast to grow 17.5% in 2012 and 4.5% in 2013 to reach 24.07mn tonnes at the end of the latter year. Growth to average 5.2% per annum between 2013 and 2017.
- Container throughput at the same port forecast to grow year-on-year (y-o-y) 22.2% in 2012 and 7.1% in 2013 to reach 1.008mn twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by the end of the latter year. Box growth to average 7.7% per annum between 2013 and 2017.
- 2013 total trade set for y-o-y real growth of 6.0% and to average 6.8% per annum between 2013 and 2017.
Key Industry Trends
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Chile Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Oman Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Shipping Report Q1 2013
- China Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Poland Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Pakistan Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Iran Shipping Report Q1 2013