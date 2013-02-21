Just Released: "King Systems Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis"

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "King Systems Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- King Systems Corporation (King Systems) is a medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of airway management, anesthesia and respiratory care products for the health care markets. The company's product portfolio includes 2,500 types of Airway Management, Anesthesia and Respiratory supplies and devices. It also provides a range of services that includes complete engineering, tool and die services, injection molding, extrusion, rotational molding and latex dipping services. King Systems offers more than 2,000 different circuit configurations, face masks and hundreds of other products. King Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Consort Medical plc. Priority markets include Africa, Asia, Canada, Central America, Europe, Middle East, Oceania and South America.
Key business strategies include increased focus on development and addition of new products in the Vision laryngoscope product line. It is headquartered in Indiana, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the King Systems Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- BSD Medical Corporation (BSDM) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Elixir Medical Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Terumo Corporation (4543) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Life Technologies Corporation (LIFE) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Unilife Corporation (UNS) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- LDR Holding Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Quanterix Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Olympus Corporation (7733) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- CareFusion Corporation (CFN) - Product Pipeline Analysis