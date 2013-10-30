Just Released: "Leather Goods in Russia - a Snapshot (2013)"

Recently published research from Mintel, "Leather Goods in Russia - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Leather Goods in Russia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers: travel items, such as suitcases and rucksacks; briefcases; women's handbags; clothes accessories, such as belts and gloves; and small items, such as purses, wallets and document holders. It concentrates on goods totally or partly made of leather, but does include products using imitation leather and alternative materials which compete directly. Market values are based on all retail sales including direct to consumer including sales tax and duty free sales. Market size for Leather Goods in Russia is given in RUB and unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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