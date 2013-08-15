Just Released :Life Insurance Market in the UK 2017: Industry Analysis,Growth,Strategy,Trend and Research Report

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Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Gross written premiums in the UK’s whole life insurance category fell by 57% between 2007 and 2012, although gained momentum in 2010, and resumed growth at 8% in 2012. The market is dominated by unit-linked products, while the popularity of unitized-with-profits and guaranteed acceptance plans for the over 50s also improved between 2010 and 2012. Whole life insurance penetration represents 1.6% of the country’s GDP and has remained significantly below its pre-crisis levels. Whole life insurance density also fell sharply. Gradual economic recovery, increasing life expectancy and rising disposable income are expected to promote demand for whole life insurance products over the forecast period.
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Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the whole life insurance market in the UK
It provides historical values for the UK’s whole life insurance market for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period
It offers estimates of new business premiums collected in the UK whole life insurance category
It analyses the key features of non-profit, unitized-with-profits and unit-linked whole life insurance products
It provides an overview of claims, market dynamics and market drivers
It discusses various distribution channels for life insurance products in the UK
It profiles top life insurance companies in the UK and outlines the key regulatory changes affecting them
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Synopsis
The report provides market analysis, information and insights into the UK whole life insurance business
The report provides a snapshot of market size and market segmentation
Comprehensive analysis of claims, market drivers and market outlook
Analysis of distribution channels for life insurance products in the UK
Deals, news and regulatory developments
Detailed analysis of competitive landscape and profitability for UK life insurers
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