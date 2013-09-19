Fast Market Research recommends "Machine Safety Market by Products (Presence Sensing Sensors, Emergency Stop Controls, Interlocks, Relays, PLC), Applications (Assembly, Metal Works, Packaging, Robotics), Standards (European, North American), Geography (2013 - 2018) " from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Machine have been an important part of our lives since years, however, past fifty years have seen a rapid increase in the use of machines for industrial as well as our day-to-day activities. This growth was due to the advancements in technology and automation which helped to make machines efficient and safe. The advancements however, were helpful in preventing accidents only till certain limit, they were not completely foolproof. This issue gave rise to the machine safety components and solutions market. The report discusses the market on qualitative as well as quantitative front of machine safety.
The segmentation of the global machine safety market revolves around four major parameters. These parameters are: components, applications, verticals, and geography. The components chapter of machine safety market is further segmented in to sensors, switches, interlocks, relays, controllers, and other electronic devices. Each of the type is discussed in detail along with the sub-segmentation. The sub-segments include qualitative as well as quantitative data for each type of the component. The applications chapter gives the list of various operations that can be performed using machine safety solutions. The list includes operations such as; positioning, controlling, measuring, inspection, and identification. Each of the above mentioned application type is segmented according to industry verticals and geography. The cross segmentation data included in the report gives a deep insight about the application specific regional markets.
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One of the major segments covered in this report is the market segmentation by industry verticals. This chapter focuses on the adoption and penetration of components and solutions in each of the below mentioned industry verticals. The verticals covered are: automotive, packaging & material handling, semiconductor & electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, machine tools, and printing. Each of the vertical is cross segmented by components, applications, and geography. Apart from the technical segmentation, report also covers the regional market data. Major regions considered for the analysis are North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.
The machine safety report also includes value chain analysis, porter five force analysis of augmented and virtual reality market, and brief description of various machine safety standards. The major companies covered in the report are; Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Banner Engineering Corp. (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International Co. (U.S.), and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.).
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