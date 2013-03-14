Just Released: "Malaysia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Malaysia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- BMI View: We believe we are seeing the peak of the current construction cycle in Malaysia, with construction real growth reaching 18.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q312 (July-September), lower than the 22.2% y-o-y in Q212. Therefore, even though we have revised up our full-year forecasts for 2012 to reflect the new Q312 data - construction real growth is forecast to reach 15.5% y-o-y in 2012 (previously 11.5% y-o-y) - we expect Malaysia's construction sector to grow at a slower rate going forward, with construction real growth forecast to reach 7.2% in 2013. This outlook is primarily because we expect headwinds from a weakening global economy to grow in severity and dampen demand for residential and non-residential buildings.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key developments that will impact growth:
- In September 2012, Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, chairman of the Land Public Transport Commission, said that the feasibility studies for the second and third lines of the mass rapid transit (MRT) system development in the Klang Valley, Malaysia are likely to be concluded by early 2013. MRT Corporation will then require government's approval to begin implementation, with all the three MRT lines scheduled to become operational by 2020.
- In October 2012, Tenaga Nasional (TNB) secured a MYR3bn (US$978mn) contract from Malaysia's Energy Commission to construct, own and operate a power plant in the northern state of Penang, Malaysia. The company will build the 1,071MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant in Prai. The plant, which will become operational by March 2016, is aimed at fulfilling an increase in power requirements for peninsular Malaysia by 2016 and 2017.
- In November 2012, we estimate 53 out of a total of 85 packages have been awarded, with all of the 19 key construction contracts (viaducts and stations) for the Blue line awarded. Other key contracts awarded: Siemens for the electric trains, Siemens and Hisniaga for the depot equipment and maintenance equipment; Bombadier for signalling and train control system; Meidensha for power supply and distribution; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for track work; Sumitomo for design, engineering, procurement and installation of track works.
- In November 2012, Bintulu Port Holdings was given the task to build, own and operate the Samalaju port. The first phase of the project is expected to cost MYR1.8bn (US$590mn) and have an annual handling capacity of 18mn tonnes of cargo for industries operating in Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP), which is part of the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score). The project is expected to be completed in Q116.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Turkey Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- India Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- France Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013