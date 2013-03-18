Just Released: "Malaysia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Malaysia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- BMI View: Although the Malaysian mobile market still offers opportunities for organic growth - new MVNOs continue to enter the market, as reported in this quarter's update - network operators face considerable challenges as voice usage declines and customers prove reluctant to upgrade to postpaid services. Subscriber numbers growth and mobile broadband usage were weaker than expected as operators tried to encourage greater voice consumption. In the background, although, non-voice service revenues are still growing, which is encouraging for those operators starting to build 4G LTE networks. That said, lowvalue SMS services remain a large part of non-voice revenue, so operators need to contain costs wherever possible.
Key Data
- Our telecoms forecasts have been extended to 2017. We envisage 41.9mn mobile subscribers, 3.6mn fixed-line subscribers and 7.2mn broadband subscribers.
- Mobile subscriber growth rebounded in Q212 (latest available data for analysis), although the momentum could taper in Q312 after weaker figures from DiGi.
- ARPUs have exhibited stability, although we believe that the trend of long-term decline remains due to strong competition and price promotions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends & Developments
Astro and Maxis have signed an agreement to jointly develop and market unique telecoms product bundles, including pay-TV, mobile and fixed broadband services. Maxis has been open about its intention to venture into the pay-TV market through the IPTV route. In Q212, the firm signed strategic partnerships with 14 content providers, with the aim of launching commercial IPTV services in Q312. A solo venture into the IPTV market would have pitted Maxis against experienced players and industry leaders Telekom Malaysia, Astro, Vassetti Datatech and REDtone.
DiGi and WhatsApp have teamed up to offer unlimited access to WhatsApp messenger services. The collaboration demonstrates that mobile network operators and over-the-top (OTT) content providers are able to coexist and develop a revenue-sharing business model. While a threat, OTT providers could also lead to consumers upgrading their services with telecoms operators.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Russia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Japan Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q1 2013