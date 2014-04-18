New Food market report from Canadean: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Indonesia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Summary
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Indonesian Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Key Findings
- Consumers are looking for better value for money products as the majority of the population belongs to the low income category
- The Food Retail market in Indonesia is dominated by local companies such as Hero, Alfamart, and PT Matahari Putra Prima. Convenience Stores account for the largest share of Indonesia's Dairy food sales
- Due to the change in Food habits and increasing disposable incomes, mainly in urban areas, value added Dairy products such as Butter, Cheese, and Yogurt are being included in daily diets resulting in their increased demand
- The increasing gap in demand and supply will result in growth in Dairy imports. Low domestic production and growing consumption of Dairy products offers growth opportunities to foreign Dairy companies to expand their operations in Indonesia, and also for new entrants
- Milk, the dominant category in the Dairy market, will further gain market share driven by the growing need of Indonesia's large share of young population, children, and babies
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The per capita consumption of Dairy products, especially Milk, in Indonesia is quite low when compared to other ASEAN countries. The Indonesian government is taking steps such as the "Campaign to drink fresh Milk" to encourage Milk consumption in the country. Changing Food habits and rising disposable income have driven Dairy Food consumption in Indonesia and foreign companies are expanding their existing operations.
Reasons to Get This Report
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Indonesian Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Unilever Plc., Indofood Indonesia, Kerry Group Plc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Mondel?z International, Inc., PT Ultrajaya Milk Industry TBK, Nestle S.A, Friesland Campina, Indomilk, Swallow Globe International, PT. Forisa Nusapersada, Zehat International, Groupe Danone S.A, Macro Group Handels GmbH, Regal Cream Products Pty Ltd.
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