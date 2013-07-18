Just Released: "Market Opportunity: Mobile Marketing and Advertising"

Fast Market Research recommends "Market Opportunity: Mobile Marketing and Advertising" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- People often categorize "mobile marketing" within a large bucket of things that include mobile customer relationship management, mobile search, mobile entertainment and personalization, mobile couponing, and mobile advertising. We define each here to create a reference regarding the relationship of each to "mobile marketing".
Mobile advertising will steadily morph to other devices, including tablet devices, network computers, e-readers, and cloud computers. Testing of ads for compatibility on devices other than phones is highly recommended before committing to purchase an ad. Mind Commerce recommends including mobile as an integral part of a cross-media marketing strategy that builds upon current branding successes from television, online, print and radio.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience:
- Traditional media outlets
- Mobile network operators
- Mobile platform developers
- Mobile advertising networks
- Marketing and advertising agencies
- Smartphone and tablet manufacturers
- Mobile search and content aggregators
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Marketing & Advertising 2013: Challenges and Opportunities
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in the BRIC Countries
- Mobile Advertising Market in India 2013
- Mobile Marketing in India: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2012-2017
- Mobile Marketing in India 2012
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in China: Market Profile
- Mobile Commerce Carrier Strategies
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in India: Market Profile
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in Brazil: Market Profile
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in Russia: Market Profile