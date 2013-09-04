Just Released: "Meat in Japan"

Fast Market Research recommends "Meat in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- In spite of the tsunami and Fukushima incident the Japanese meat industry proved little affected. Japan's domestic meat industry was reportedly less affected than might have been expected as key livestock-producing areas of Hokaido and Kyushuu reported little or no contamination affects from the tsunami.
Euromonitor International's Meat in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beef and Veal, Lamb, Mutton and Goat, Other Meat, Pork, Poultry.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meat market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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