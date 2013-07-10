Recently published research from GlobalData, "MediPoint: Total Wrist Reconstruction - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts", is now available at Fast Market Research
Injuries to any of the bones, ligaments, tendons or nerves in the wrist joint can cause pain. Severe arthritis is the most common condition for patients considering a total wrist replacement surgery. Two major categories of arthritis may affect the wrist joint, namely osteoarthritis and rheumatoid or inflammatory arthritis. Post traumatic arthritis is another reason for the onset of osteoarthritis years later after trauma to the joint. Finally another indication for wrist pain and dysfunction includes carpal tunnel syndrome.
Brazil is by far the smallest market covered in this forecast. The market is also expected to remain relatively constant over the forecast period for TWR. The same goes for the TWF market where there is virtually no growth expected. One reason for this is the relatively young population in Brazil. Unlike all other countries, the aging population is not growing so rapidly in Brazil. This report focuses on the TWR markets in South America. This report identifies unmet needs in the market, surgeon attitudes towards current TWR prostheses, and the future of TWR.
- An overview of arthritis, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized South America TWR market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for TWR
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the TWR device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as orthopedists
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the South America TWR Market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the South America TWR Market through 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Small Bone Innovation Inc., Depuy Synthes International, Integra LifeSciences Inc., Biomet Orthopedics, Medartis AG, Acumed, Tornier N.V., Swemac Orthopaedics AB, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Skeletal Dynamics
