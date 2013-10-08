Just Released: "Men's Grooming in South Korea"

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Men's skin care increased by 19% in value terms in 2012 through most players strengthening their product lines with added anti-agers or multifunctional skin care. Men's grooming has been a hot trend in South Korea since the middle of the 2000s and the category registered a CAGR of 11% over the review period. In the case of men's skin care, premium brands recorded a stronger CAGR than mass brands, which differentiated it from the wider skin care category as a whole. Not all male consumers, due...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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