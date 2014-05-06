New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Metamaterials Market - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2025"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Metamaterials Market by Device Type (Antennas, Superlens, Cloaking Devices, Absorbers), Metamaterial Type (Electromagnetic, Terahertz, Photonic, Tunable, Frequency Selective Surface, Non-Linear), Application & Geography - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2025
Metamaterials are artificial materials that have unique properties due to the structure of inhomogeneities infused in them and which are not readily found in nature. These materials allow their users to design their own atoms, thus giving them access to new functionalities such as invisibility and imaging with unlimited resolution. This report primarily talks about the global metamaterial market and its trend over the next twelve years.
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The report focuses on the in-depth segmentation of metamaterial market by the different type of materials, device type, application, and geography. The market has been segmented by the different types of metamaterials like electromagnetic, terahertz, photonic, tunable, frequency selective surface, and nonlinear metamaterials.
This report analyzes the findings by considering the market dynamics that shape it up. These dynamics are categorized under three headers: drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market estimations and forecasts have been done using market dynamics. The report also gives detailed profiles of various companies currently active in this market. In addition to the company profiles, the report provides a competitive landscape (CL) of the key players in the market. The CL covers market share analysis, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, new product developments, and other key growth strategies of each player.
The market is also mapped against geography. The market by geography is segmented by various economic regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. Apart from market segmentation, the report includes critical market data showing the key market trends, Porter's five forces analysis, and value chain analysis.
KEY TAKE-AWAYS
- The global metamaterial market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 41% from 2015 till 2025, reaching $643 million by 2025
- North America is expected to be the largest regional market for metamaterials, followed by Europe
- Telecommunication applications are expected to dominate the market during the entire forecast period
- Metamaterial antennas are expected to commercialize by 2015, whereas superlens, cloaking devices, and absorbers are expected to be commercially available by 2019, 2022, and 2018 respectively
- Factors such as evolution of technologies to synthesize metamaterials and increasing adoption by ODMs are rapidly changing the market ecosystem
- Sensing and Optics are expected to emerge as the next big markets for metamaterials over the next twelve years
- Medical instrumentation applications are expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period
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