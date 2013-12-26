Just Released: "Mexico Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Mexico Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Published by Canadean, this Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the Mexico beverage market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data. This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The positive performance witnessed by many of the categories throughout July and August were dampened by the unfavourable conditions in September. Despite this, categories such as packaged water and energy drinks did manage to remain with a positive dynamic.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
A weak economic landscape was seen in Mexico during third quarter of the year as a consequence of the disaster caused by heavy rains. The soft drinks industry was hampered by the storms in September, with Q3 down by 1%.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the Mexico beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data. Canadean's Mexico Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
Key Features and Benefits
Readers are provided with a summary snap shot table showing category growth in Q32013 vs Q32012, together with 2012 actual volumes, 2013 forecast volumes and projected growth
An economic mood indicator, completed by Canadean's local consultant, examines (on a scale of one to five) whether confidence levels in the industry are better or worse than the previous quarter, whether net prices are rising or falling and how Private Label products have performed versus the rest of the market. Selected retail pricing data is given for the most recent quarter and the previous four quarters, enabling analysis of price movements.
Key highlights of the last quarter's commercial beverage performance are identified and the key market drivers examined
Volumes for Q32013 vs Q32012, full year 2012, moving annual totals (MAT) and 2013 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category, together with supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions. More granular data is provided for the Carbonates category, with data split by regular vs low calorie, and by key flavours. Significant activity in the soft drinks industry is covered including recent new product introductions (detailing flavour, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots).
Key Market Issues
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