Just Released: "Microwaves in Germany"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Germany's consumers became less sceptical about microwaves during 2012, a trend which resulted in substantial growth in the category as the household possession rate of microwaves increased considerably. Microwaves in Germany continues to recover from the strong declines recorded in both volume and value terms during the global economic downturn during 2008 and 2009. As a result of this recovery, the possession rate of microwaves increased by 2% between 2010 and 2012. This trend was beneficial...
Euromonitor International's Microwaves in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Microwaves in Japan
- Microwaves in France
- Microwaves in Chile
- Microwaves in South Korea
- Microwaves in Sweden
- Microwaves in the US
- Microwaves in Malaysia
- Microwaves in Hong Kong, China
- Microwaves in Denmark
- Microwaves in Greece