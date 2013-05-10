Just Released: "Millimeter Wave (MM Wave) Market - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)"

Fast Market Research recommends "Millimeter Wave (MM Wave) Market - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Millimeter Wave (MM Wave) Market - By Technology, Components (Frequency, Imaging, Radio); Products (MM Scanners, MM RADARs, MM Macro/Small Cell Backhaul); Applications (Telecommunication, Healthcare, Automotive) - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)
Millimeter Waves are the highest band of radio waves and operate at a frequency range of 20-300 GHz. The radio waves in this band have wavelengths that are in order of millimeters (mm), which is why the waves in this band are called millimeter waves, abbreviated as MM Waves. In wireless communications, frequency is one of the major factors that ascertain the feasibility of the technology.
The global millimeter wave technology revenue market is expected to reach $116 million by end of 2013 and is expected to grow to cross $1.1 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 59.1%. Similarly volumes are estimated to grow from 11.8 thousand units to more than 360 thousand units in 2018. This growth is heralded by the expected by the growing telecom application market for millimeter wave technology especially in the small cell backhaul field. The millimeter wave scanner market is also expected to grow rapidly in the coming five years.
The report, based on an extensive research study of the MM Wave technology market and the related semiconductor, component, product industries, is aimed at identifying the entire market of specifically the MM Wave products and MM Wave components in all the applications excluding consumer electronic applications. The report covers the overall market and sub-segment markets through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of both - revenue and shipments.
This report is focused on giving a bird's eye-view of the complete MM wave industry with regards to the products market with detailed market segmentations; combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by semiconductors, components, frequency bands, frequency licensing nature, products, application verticals (sectors), sub-applications, and geography. All the numbers, both - revenue & volume, at every level of detail, are forecast till 2018 to give a glimpse of the potential revenue base in this market.
Markets & Market aspects covered:
In this report, the global MM Wave technology market is fully segmented into the following categories and the industry trends also covered, by the following aspects:
Total Markets: Global MM Wave Technology Market - Product Market, Child/Sub-Markets, Related Markets, Complementary Markets (with sub-segmentation), Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Penetration of MM Wave technology
Child/Sub Markets: Semiconductors Market in MM Wave, Electronic & Electrical Components Market in MM Wave
Related Markets: Super High Frequency (SHF - 3 to 30 GHz) Equipment Market, Extremely High Frequency (EHF - 30 to 300 GHz) Equipment Market
