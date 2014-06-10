Fast Market Research recommends "Mixed Retailers in Argentina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The economic measures adopted by the government halted a large amount of investment in the country during 2013. Barriers on imports, the impossibility of sending profits and the strong difference between the official and illegal currency exchange market negatively impacted department store retailers like Falabella. In 2013, the leading chain in mixed retailers suspended the opening of its 12th store in Argentina, which was going to be located in Bahia Blanca, southern Buenos Aires. The uncertainty about the future of the economy in Argentina is limiting the investments of retailers in the country.
Competitive Landscape
Falabella is the leading mixed retailer in Argentina, accounting for sales of ARS1,583 million in 2013 and having 13 stores located in the most important provinces of the country. This Chilean chain opened its first store in Argentina in 1993 in the province of Mendoza and Falabella also has its own card called CRM which offers important discounts and bonuses. According to industry sources, more than 30% of Falabella sales are made with the CRM card.
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Industry Prospects
Mixed retailers has a projected value CAGR of 2% in constant 2013 price terms - lower than the review period average of 3%. This low performance can be attributed to the challenging economic environment, with GDP set to grow by 2% (vs. 4% for the review period). In addition, it should also be highlighted that Argentinians do not have a "culture" of shopping in mixed retailers and that any decline in the economy has a greater impact on this channel.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Mixed Retailers industry in Argentina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Mixed Retailers industry in Argentina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Mixed Retailers in Argentina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How big is the Mixed Retailers channel in Argentina?
- Who are the leading retailers in Argentina?
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