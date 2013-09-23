Just Released: "Mobile Broadband in the United Kingdom"

New Wireless research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Mobile Broadband in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom mobile broadband market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- Mobile broadband consists of services where users can connect their mobile telephones or computer devices (such as laptops) to the internet through cellular networks (3G or higher), either through a USB modem or an embedded SIM card in their device, or via satellite technology. Access to the internet via fixed wireless technology is not included in this report. Volume is measured in terms of mobile broadband subscriptions. The types of subscription which are considered in this report are: standard mobile (where mobile broadband services have been accessed via a mobile device, but no dedicated data subscription has been purchased separately from other services), dedicated data (where dedicated mobile data services are accessed through a subscription purchased separately from other mobile services, such as voice or messaging) and satellite (where broadband services have been accessed through satellite technology). Any currency conversions included in this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The UK mobile broadband market had total revenues of $5.2bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 16.5% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 38.1 million subscribers in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $7.3bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the mobile broadband market in the United Kingdom
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the mobile broadband market in the United Kingdom
Leading company profiles reveal details of key mobile broadband market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom mobile broadband market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United Kingdom economy
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