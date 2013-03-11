New Wireless market report from Markets and Markets: "Mobile Money: Mobile Payments, Mobile Remittance, Mobile Banking & Mobile Commerce Market - Advanced Technologies, Value Chain, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The growth in mobile telecommunication services and ubiquitous availability of mobile phones are creating unexplored business opportunities not only for the mobile operators, but to a range of other industry participants. Mobile phones are known to transfer information, where as Mobile money enables it to transfer cash from one entity to another, it acts as an alternate payment method to transfer cash/ credit/ check and make financial transactions with the mobile phone. The success of M-PESA, which was launched in 2007 in Kenya and other African regions, has made the operators to focus on this market.
The mobile money ecosystem comprises of telecom operators, mobile money platform providers, financial institutions, regulators, payment processors and money transfer agents. The market is benefiting exponential growth due to various factors such as availability of mobile phones and considerable rate of people have a little or no access to banks in underdeveloped regions. The mobile operators who are looking for an opportunity and the financial institutions who are aiming for the financial inclusion compliment the growth of this market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The research report on the mobile money market is aimed at exploring the current and future growth potential of mobile money in terms of mobile payments and remittances, mobile banking and mobile commerce over the period of 2013 - 2018. It discusses in detail about its ecosystem, value chain, key drivers, restraints and the opportunities available in this segment and also about the deployment technologies and regulatory trends.
This report by MarketsandMarkets is the first to analyze the revenue opportunity in mobile money across all the participants in the mobile money ecosystem. We have estimated the total mobile payments in terms of transaction value, forecast of total mobile money users and how many of them will be active users of mobile money over the period 2013 - 2018. The report also provides a split among different business verticals such as Banking and Financial services, Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality, Consumer goods and Retail and other allied segments across geographies.
