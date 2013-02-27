Just Released: "Mobile Phones - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide"

New Wireless market report from MarketLine: "Mobile Phones - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Mobile Phones - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Mobile Phones industry in each of the Top 5 Emerging markets (Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa). The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The top 5 emerging countries contributed $62,847.1 million to the global mobile phones industry in 2011, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $91,153.7 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 7.7% over the 2011-16 period.
Within the mobile phones industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $44,827.0 million in 2011.
China is expected to lead the mobile phones industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $59,526.5 million in 2016, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $14,654.9 and $11,462.3 million, respectively.
Market Definition
