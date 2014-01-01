Just Released: "Morocco Tourism Report 2014"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Morocco Tourism Report 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Morocco is investing heavily in the run up to its hosting of the Club World Cup championship, to be held in the cities of Marrakesh and Agadir in December 2013. The investment in transport and accommodation infrastructure will make the country far more competitive as a tourism destination and raise its international profile.
Sign of the downturn in tourist arrivals suffered by Morocco during 2012 was the October 2012 cancellation of all flights to Morocco by Ryanair. However, the fact that these have since been reinstated is proof of the marked improvement in European tourist arrivals. The company now has flights to 6 Moroccan airports. To recover from its declining arrivals, the country will invest about EUR15bn in tourism between 2012 and 2020, Haddad told Le Figaro, with the majority of this funding to come from private investors. The government will reportedly back up the private investment with extra spending on beach resorts and cultural heritage sites
Beyond 2013, BMI believes that the ongoing recovery in economic stability across Europe will lead to a recovery in tourist arrival growth rates to Morocco, with the country forecast to receive 11.8mn visitors by the end of our forecast period in 2017. However we believe that the government target of 11.5mn tourists in 2014 is unrealistic and we believe arrivals will remain under the 10mn barrier until 2015. Much of the investment going into attracting tourists is focused on the accommodation sector with a large number of new high and low end hotels under development or n the project pipeline. Around 40 new hotels are expected to be constructed by 2016.
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However a great deal is also being focused on other aspects of the county's physical infrastructure in order to cater to the influx of tourists expected in December 2013 for the Club World Cup event, which is taking place in Africa for the first time.
Recent developments include:
- Two new Hilton hotels are under construction in Tangier and due to open by the end of 2014. These are the 323-room Hilton Garden Inn Tanger and the 182-room Hilton Tanger City Centre Hotel & Residences.
- In October 2013, the tourism minister Lahcen Haddad emphasised the importance of German and British tourists and announced that the ministry is aiming to bring more than 1mn British tourists every year to the country by the end of 2014.
- Qatari QPM has signed an agreement to help the Moroccan tourism sector develop new projects and attract investors.
- The expansion of the Port of Tangier will provide facilities for the world's largest cruise ships and the country expects an additional 300,000 tourists in 2016 and 750,000 tourists by 2020.
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