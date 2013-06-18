Just Released: "Motor Insurance in Lithuania to 2017: Market Databook"

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in Lithuania. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for motor insurance. 'Motor Insurance in Lithuania to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in Lithuania. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Lithuanian non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for motor insurance in the non-life insurance industry in Lithuania for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and insurance density and penetration for the period 2008 through to 2017
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering motor insurance in Lithuania
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and insurance density and penetration
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
