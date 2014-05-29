New Transportation market report from Mintel: "Motorcycles in Turkey (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Motorcycles in Turkey by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers off road bikes, mopeds, scooters small and large motorbikes. It excludes non-motorised two wheelers. Market size is based on annual new registrations; it excludes second hand sales. Market size for Motorcycles in Turkey is given in new registration with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Turkey. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Large Motorbikes
- Moped
- Off Road
- Scooter
- Small Motorbikes
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Turkey. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ugur Sirketler Grubu, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., M?jdeci Group, Kuralkan Motorlu Ara?. ?retim San. ve Dis Tic. A.S., Yamaha Corporation, Soysal Group, ?niteks Tekstil Gida Motorlu Ara?.San. ve Tic. A.S., Bisan Bisiklet Moped Otomotiv San. ve Tic. A.S., Lifan Industry Co., Ltd., Yuki Motorlu Ara?lar Imal ve Satis A.S., Salko Bisiklet San. ve Tic. Ltd.S., Others
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