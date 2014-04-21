Just Released: "Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munchen - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munchen - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"