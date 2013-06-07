Just Released: "Netherlands Food & Drink Report Q2 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Netherlands Food & Drink Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- On the back of the escalating sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone, which has battered confidence in the private sector, the Dutch economy is sliding further into recession. While we previously expected to see a return to positive economic growth in 2013 as a result of an emboldened European Central Bank quashing speculation of the euro area breaking apart, we now warn that a year of contraction now looks more likely given the plunge in property prices nationwide. We also see key risks to our medium-term economic forecasts that will further impact the potential for discretionary spending.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth: +2.86%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +3.45%.
- 2013 alcoholic drink value sales growth: +1.02%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +1.56%.
- 2013 soft drink value sales growth: +1.43%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.05%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth: +4.67%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +6.12%.
Key Company Trends
Health Awareness Drives Innovation: Netherlands-based food research group NIZO has developed a plan to reduce salt in processed meats, Food Business Review reported in late 2012. According to data released by the firm, salt levels can be reduced by a minimum of 15% when meats have higher natural juice levels. The group expects the strategy will lead to the development of healthier foods.
Ahold to Address High Costs: The Netherlands' largest grocery retailer, Ahold, posted a 45.9% year-onyear decline in net profit in Q312, which was attributed to a one-off charge and its investment in pricing schemes. While its sales increased, Ahold is moving its corporate office from Amsterdam to Zaandam, stating that the move 'will maximise synergies and save costs'.
