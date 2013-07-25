Just Released: "Netherlands Metals Report Q3 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Netherlands Metals Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
The Netherlands' metals sector is set for sound growth over the coming years as prices for high quality steel remain elevated and encourage production. Steel will continue to dominate the country's metals industry; however, we do not expect any significant new investment over the coming years. Tata Steel, the largest producer in the country is facing up to an increasingly hostile and competitive operating environment with cheap steel and aluminium being exported from China. However, opportunities remain in high-quality steel, which the Netherlands is a key producer.
In 2012 Dutch steel output experienced a strong decline as the year began with much uncertainty still surrounding the eurozone and the sluggish US economic recovery; however, efforts by eurozone leaders to rectify the European debt crisis as the year progressed were taken as reassurance by businesses and investors in 2012, and so steel production in the Netherlands picked up to show a full-year growth rate of -1.0% year-on-year (y-o-y), reaching 6.87mn tonnes (mnt). This follows two years of growth that saw output up 4.0% and 28.5% in 2011 and 2010, respectively.
