Just Released New Children's Books for Kids " Rocco Adventures in Italy: First Plane Ride" Part of Kids Short Stories Books Collection by Kids Book Author Rina Fuda Loccisano

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- This is the very first kids book written by Rina Fuda Loccisano from her the Rocco Adventures In Italy kids short stories collection which will have its readers captivated as they follow Rocco who is a little boy whose spirit of exploration and adventurous imagination will keep the readers of this fun and heartwarming kids book which is a part of her Rocco Adventures In Italy short stories books for kids collection.



Follow Rocco on a unforgettable experience with his family as they go on a plane back to Rocco’s parents homeland of Italy. This is Rocco’s first plane flight to Italy with his family so read along to see how Rocco’s First plane ride goes, and who they will meet while on the plane.



Rocco Adventures In Italy First Plane Ride is a playful and colorful kids book in the Rocco Adventures In Italy kids short stories books that showcases the importance of friendship, family, and childhood. It also teaches readers the value of embracing new priceless experiences and the significance of having quality family time.



Readers of this Children Book and other kids books in this series will be captivated by this child's spirit of exploration and adventure, as they follow him on the varies new journeys in new places and watch him come to life as he interacts and engages in them. For more information about this kids short stories collection, visit www.roccokidsshortstories.com



Overall Rina Fuda Loccisano in this Rocco Adventures In Italy First Plane Ride brings pages alive with this playful and colorful kids book in the Rocco Adventures In Italy kids short stories that showcases the importance of friendship, family, and childhood. It also teaches readers the value of embracing new priceless experiences and the significance of having quality family time. This is sure to appeal to first time readers who are toddlers, preschoolers, and children in kindergarten.



So if you are looking for another engaging collection of Kids Short Stories, that are great short stories for children in their early learning phrase, or just some excellent bedtime story books for kids this Rocco Adventures Kids Short Stories Books collection is definitely one to have for such moments.



Here is a list of some of the most recently released kids short stories books:



- At The Beach

- Going Out To The Country



To Check Out This Short Stories For Kids visit www.roccokidsshortstories.com



About the Author: Rina Fuda Loccisano

Author Rina Fuda Loccisano love for children especially her grandson Rocco who has been the inspiration behind her desire to want to create a series of kids short stories around a little boy named Rocco and his adventures in Italy.



Rina Fuda Loccisano has been a well accomplished real estate broker and investor, who has always desired to have lot of children, but after having two daughters, was unable to have any more due to personal reasons. Thought she was not too happy about the whole situation, but her unwavering love for children and strong will to overcome your personal circumstances lead to the creation of this incredible Rocco Adventure in Italy Kids short stories series.



Your can contact this Kids Short Stories Author by liking us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rocco-Adventures/170822869768617



Contact

Rina Fuda Loccisano

http://www.roccokidsshortstories.com

Email: support@roccokidsshortstories.com