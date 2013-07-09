New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- GlobalData's new report "Niobrara Shale in the US, 2013 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" highlights the gas exploration potential of the Niobrara shale play, providing details of key exploration areas, and major exploration companies, in the US. The report also describes essential parameters for Niobrara shale exploration and production, providing an overview of the various strategic developments for deals in the Niobrara shale in the US. The report also provides information about the leasing details of various companies. Major oil and gas companies are keen to acquire high leasehold interest in the Niobrara shale, aiming for high volumes of production and reserves from the play in the US. Moreover, many major merger and acquisition activities have been undertaken by companies seeking access to the crude oil resources contained within the Niobrara shale play. This is largely driven by the fact that shale plays have become more attractive to oil and gas companies in recent years due to technological development.
According to the report, the Niobrara shale has offered scope for growth in the US shale oil and gas market. The report discusses drilling and developmental activities in the Niobrara shale play in the US, providing details of the companies involved and their coverage in the states of both Colorado and Wyoming.
Scope
This report analyzes oil and gas exploration and production activities in the Niobrara shale in the US. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the oil and gas exploration in the Niobrara shale
- Discussion of the drivers of shale oil and gas exploration in the Niobrara shale
- An overview of the competitive landscape of shale gas exploration in the Niobrara shale and details of the major companies operating in the region
- Current exploration and production statistics for the Colorado and Wyoming sections of the Niobrara shale. The report also provides a forecast for Niobrara shale production from 2012 to 2020
- Information on the coverage of operations in the Niobrara shale
- Information on major mergers and acquisitions in the Niobrara shale from 2008 to 2012
- Details of major recent leasing activities in Colorado and Wyoming.
Reasons to Get This Report
This report will enhance the reader's decision making capability. It will allow the reader to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into Niobrara shale gas exploration in the US
- Identify opportunities and challenges regarding Niobrara shale gas exploration in the US
- Plan strategies based on expected developments in shale gas exploration activities in the US
- Understand the competitive landscape of the Niobrara shale
- Be informed of key developments in this potential game-changing market
