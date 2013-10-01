Just Released: "Norway Telecommunications Report Q4 2013"

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Norway Telecommunications Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The latest data emerging from Norway reinforces BMI's view that, although it is one of the highest value markets in the world, on a per capita basis, it is also highly saturated and offers few organic growth opportunities for traditional telecoms players. While new mobile operator Network Norway continues to lure customers away from existing players, two of the country's strongest alternative broadband and internet telephony players have merged and the largest cable TV provider is still understood to be up for sale. Regulatory developments that include mobile termination rate (MTR) cuts and the introduction of wholesale fibre access rules put further pressure on operators as over-the-top (OTT) players such as WhatsApp and Netflix vie for consumers' monthly budgets.
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Key Data
- The number of fixed voice accesses declined faster than BMI had been expecting in 2012, according to new data from the regulator. There were 1.396mn accesses in 2012, down 8.3% y-o-y. VoIP has continued to lose ground to mobile services. Our fixed-line forecasts have been revised downwards.
- Mobile ARPUs fell sharply in H113, although NetCom weathered the cuts to MTRs better than Telenor Mobil. We have emphasised the impact on ARPUs in our revised forecasts.
- Telenor launched LTE services in H212 and rolled out LTE-compatible handsets. Network Norway finally selected an LTE core network supplier in H113. Nevertheless, even after four years' activity by NetCom, LTE adoption remains low, at less than 90,000 connections by end-2012.
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