Just Released: "Novartis AG in Consumer Health (World)"

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Novartis AG in Consumer Health (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- As one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, Novartis is a global leader in consumer health. However, the company has faced significant manufacturing disruptions that have adversely affected its industry sales. While remediation in the US is gaining traction, Novartis faces significant challenges in re-establishing its leading brands in the world's largest consumer health market. Globally, its portfolio, though perhaps overly concentrated, continues to perform well.
Euromonitor International's Novartis AG in Consumer Health (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Health industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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