New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Nuclear Power in France, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- "Nuclear Power in France, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the nuclear power market in France.
The report provides in depth analysis on global nuclear power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in France (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in France's nuclear power market. A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country and company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2001-2013 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2014-2025.
- Detailed overview on the global nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2013, installed capacity split by major nuclear power countries in 2013, cost analysis by reactor type, average capital expenditure and investment trends, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine and nuclear decommissioning trends (2013-2025).
- Power market scenario in France provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.
- Detailed overview of France nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by reactor type, installed capacity share by contractor/owner and information on major active and upcoming projects.
- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting nuclear power development.
- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in France nuclear power market.
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for nuclear power market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Electricite de France, GDF Suez SA, Areva SA, Alstom SA, Total SA
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