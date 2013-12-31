Just Released: "Obstetrics Partnering Terms and Agreements"

Fast Market Research recommends "Obstetrics Partnering Terms and Agreements" from Current Partnering, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The Obstetrics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access tthe obstetrics partnering deals and agreements entered intby the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter obstetrics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right tlicense the licensors obstetrics technology. These deals tend tbe multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight intthe negotiation process in terms of what you can expect tachieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases dnot.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report contains over 500 links tonline copies of actual obstetrics deals and contract documents as submitted tthe Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers tnumerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability tderive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of obstetrics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction tthe report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in obstetrics dealmaking since 2007 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication. In addition the chapter includes an analysis of financial deal terms by stage at signing covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates. Analysis includes median values and distribution of values for each stage of development.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading obstetrics deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access tthe contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of obstetrics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink tan online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access teach contract document on demand.
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