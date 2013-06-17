Just Released: "Oman Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Oman Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- BMI View: Oman's mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors recorded strong growth in 2012. We attribute this to strong private consumption growth, driven by the Omani government's expansionary budget and increases in public sector wages. However, the market is limited by the country's small population size and is approaching saturation for some services, notably basic voice (fixed and mobile) services. We therefore expect operators to shift their strategy towards up-selling higher-value services to existing customers in order to sustain revenue growth.
Key Data
- The mobile sector grew by 3.1% q-o-q in Q312 to bring total growth in 9M12 to 6.9%.
- YE12 data published by Nawras indicate the bullish trend in the mobile sector continued into the last quarter of the year.
- Total 3G subscriptions grew by 12.7% q-o-q Q312 to bring total growth in 9M12 to 48%.
- The fixed-line sector grew by 1.6% in Q312 to bring total growth in 9M12 to 4.6%.
- Total fixed broadband subscriptions grew by 6.9% q-o-q in Q312.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Oman is in the top half of BMI's Risk/Reward Ratings table for the Middle East and North Africa in this quarter's update, although it dropped one place to sixth position due to a downgrade to its country risk rating. Oman scores below the regional average in the industry rewards category, partly due to market saturation and falling mobile ARPUs.
Key Trends And Developments
