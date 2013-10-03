Just Released: "Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements"

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Current Partnering: "Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in oncology partnering deals
- Average deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Oncology partnering agreement structure
- Oncology partnering contract documents
- Top oncology deals by value
- Most active oncology dealmakers
The Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This report contains over 2,700 links to online copies of actual oncology deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of oncology dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in oncology dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading oncology deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
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