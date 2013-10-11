Just Released: "Oral Care in South Africa"

Fast Market Research recommends "Oral Care in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Growth in total oral care current value sales in 2012 was down marginally relative to 2011; this was mainly due to the lower growth in average unit prices due to the maturity of a number of categories. The growth in total current value sales was still stronger than the CAGR for the entire review period mainly due to the rising demand for more sophisticated and value added products. Improvements in oral health standards and the rising demand for added value products also help to sustain robust...
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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