Recently published research from GBI Research, "Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to 2019 - Technical Advances Increase Patient Convenience but Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenarios Limit Growth Potential", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to 2019 - Technical Advances Increase Patient Convenience but Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenarios Limit Growth Potential
Summary
GBI Research's report, "Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to 2019 - Technical Advances Increase Patient Convenience but Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenarios Limit Growth Potential" looks at the market, key market players, and market dynamics for the global ostomy drainage bags market. It provides a synopsis of the various factors influencing this market. The report also gives company descriptions and lists the key marketed products for major market players. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Information on market size for the three ostomy drainage bags market segments: colostomy, ileostomy and urostomy
- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2012.
- Information on the leading technologies of key players: Coloplast, Convatec, Hollister, B. Braun, Dansac and Alcare
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the dynamics and developments driving the global ostomy drainage bags market
- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the ostomy drainage bags market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful analysis of the global ostomy drainage bags market and the factors shaping it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Dansac A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG
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