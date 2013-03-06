Just Released: "Other Pet Food in Thailand"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Other Pet Food in Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Thai economy was unfortunately dampened by the impact of the flood crisis and some Thai pet owners lost their pets, especially fish, so obviously cut their spending on their pets, awaiting the completion of housing restoration and car maintenance. Nonetheless, the pet humanisation trend is set to continue amid the fast pace of urbanisation in Thailand, with the expectation of a rebound to the former state during Q2 2012. As such, the respectable performance of other pet food is expected to...
Euromonitor International's Other Pet Food in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
