New Alternative Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The latest trend followed by the key crystalline solar module makers is outsourcing a certain percentage of their module production to their OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) partners. The driving force behind this trend has been the increase in PV demand more emphatically in the year 2013 which could not have been met with the company's existing module production capacity. Some of the leading module makers that followed the outsourcing route are Yingli Green Energy, Sharp Corporation and Canadian Solar.
Scope
- The report provides a detailed analysis on the leading crystalline solar module manufacturing firms.
- It details on the product line, module pricing, profit margin and strategies adopted by the key companies to drive their growth in the market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Ranking of leading crystalline solar module manufacturing companies in the year 2013 vis-a-vis 2012
- Presence of key companies across the solar supply chain along with information on their product line
- Crystalline solar module production capacity coupled with in-house and outsourced module production of key companies in the year 2013
- Growth Strategies adopted by the key companies
- Profit Margin Earned by the leading crystalline module makers in the year 2013
- Module price trends of key companies over the period 2010 - 2013
- Impact of Polysilicon Price Recovery in 2014 on the silicon and non-silicon cost of the leading module manufacturing companies
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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