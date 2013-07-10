Just Released: "Packaged Food in Argentina"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Packaged Food in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Even though de Kirchner's government still relies on a demand-oriented strategy, the lack of capital investment reduced production capacity in recent years. Although the economy is expected to continue growing in 2012, double-digit inflation is becoming a key weakness of the Argentinean economy, eroding consumers' purchasing power. Official data shows that consumer prices rose by 4% in the four months through to April 2012; however, unofficial forecasts indicate that real inflation is at least...
Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
