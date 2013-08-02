New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- GBI Research's report "Pain Management Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Impact of Patent Expiries Offset by Demand for Neuropathic and Rheumatoid Pain Medications and Strong Pipeline" provides insights and analysis into the market. Pain is a widespread problem across the world. More than 25% of the total population suffers from some clinically significant pain in a year. Since pain considerably affects day-to-day activities in life, its management presents a considerable challenge for physicians. Inadequate pain control remains a major problem across the world. There is an urgent and unmet need to manage these pain-related problems accurately. Currently, the management of pain is not efficient due to low diagnosis and prescription rates. In many cases, such as cancer pain, 50% of the people taking medicines are not satisfied with the results. This is primarily due to the absence of a perfect pain management solution. Pain management can be most effective only when the underlying disease conditions are cured. However, there is no treatment that offers absolute relief for the indications covered in this report. The medications given for these indications are more for modifying the disease symptoms than offering complete relief from pain. The combination of under-managed pain, low awareness, and fear of addiction to some classes of pain medication is preventing people suffering pain from seeking treatment 100% of the time.
- Overview of the pain management market by analyzing the revenue, Annual Cost of Therapy (ACT) and treatment usage pattern across the top seven markets, which are the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.
- Therapeutic landscape of the pain management therapeutics market and includes detailed market sizing and analysis of the trends in eight indications, which are fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, Osteoarthritis (OA) pain, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) pain, migraine, Low Back Pain (LBP) and post-operative pain.
- Geographical landscape of the pain management therapeutics market in the top seven markets, which are the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.
- Detailed pipeline analysis of the pain management market (as of April 2013). The section also contains detailed analyses of the most promising pipeline molecules.
- Profiles of the top companies operating in the pain management therapeutics market.
- List of strategic consolidations, such as M&A deals, licensing agreements and partnership deals that took place in the global pain management therapeutics market between 2007 and 2013.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharmaceuticals (Cephalon, Inc.), Purdue Pharma
