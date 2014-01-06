Just Released: "Pakistan Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014"

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Despite the myriad of challenges facing vendors in Pakistan the consumer electronics market is growing strongly, with growth for 2013 estimated to be around 9%. Although political and security concerns remain, the economic environment is supportive of expansion, with rising incomes, consumption growth, and encouragingly, private sector credit growth as also recovered from its recent trough. The opportunity provided by the large population and economic environment has been sufficient to attract investment from multinational consumer electronics market leaders such as LG, while others have increased presence and strengthening distribution and retail channels. Nonetheless, challenges remain, including the large grey market, poor IP protection, an unstable economic and security situation, and weak distribution channels.
Headline Expenditure Projections
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Computer Sales: US$350mn in 2012 to US$372mn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. The commercial PC market has strengthened, with demand from consumers, enterprises and the public sector.
AV Sales: US$711mn in 2012 to US$782mn in 2013, +10% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with cheaper IPTV services helping to drive demand for flat-screen TV sets.
Handset Sales: US$800mn in 2012 to US$857mn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Smartphone sales have been rising quickly with the increasing availability of low-and-mid range handsets from Chinese manufacturers.
Key Trends And Developments
- PC vendors are benefitting from increased demand as incomes rise. However, they still face the significant challenge of imports of used computers, particularly from countries such as China. The government has denied reports it plans to ban imports of used computers, which is a measure strongly opposed by local retailers. The price differential between an imported second-hand computer and a new one is considerable, according to local importers.
- The import tax on handsets, introduced by the Pakistan government in April 2013, has led to immediate increases in the prices of some phones, and is expected to boost demand for less expensive Chinese imports. Low-cost Chinese phones are understood to account for around 30% of the local handset market. According to retailer reports, although the government's ban on imported handsets without IMEI numbers hit sales of low-cost Chinese handsets, China reacted quickly to the new circumstances. Established vendors are targeting the low-price tier with products offering dual-SIM support and other features that have been popular for the low-cost brands.
- The TV sets segment is forecast to experience a compound annual growth rate of about 12% as consumers replace black and white and analogue sets with colour and LCD models. About 49% of TV sets sold each year are still black and white. If the government is unable to crack down on smuggled goods, growth could be slower than this.
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